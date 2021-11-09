Weekend gunfire leaves Hopewell residents on edge: 'It's very concerning'

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Some in Hopewell are concerned following a rash of gunshots they heard over the weekend.

"Very scary. All I could think of, should we get down on the ground," one resident said.

The gunshots heard on Saturday and Sunday evening were in the areas of Miles and Clark, Danville and Norfolk Streets.

Police arrived at the scene to pick up evidence left behind from the shootings.

"We found actually 16 shell casings at one location alone. An additional nine at another and a few more at a third location," Lt. Cheyenne Casale with Hopewell Police said.

Police also found a home that was hit by multiple bullets.

"Unfortunately, had three juveniles, I think, inside the house at the time it was struck," Casale said.

While the gunshots may not be random, what the bullets hit often was.

"It's very concerning because there are children and elderly around the neighborhood who cannot defend themselves," one resident said.

"I have kids here, I was worried about a stray bullet coming through," another resident said.

A witness to one of the shootings described it as basically a running gunfight.

"Reported seeing two individuals shooting at another individual and chasing towards an apartment complex nearby on foot," Casale said.

Hopewell Police are asking anyone who may have seen the shootings or have home surveillance video to call (804) 541-2222.