RICHMOND, Va. — A "We Fight Back" day of protest took place in Richmond's Monroe Park as Donald Trump was sworn in as the next president of the United States.

David Robbins, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said while the rally was against Trump and his far-right agenda, it also had a larger message about the redistribution of power and wealth.

"We are standing up against billionaires and their trying to take over the government," Robbins said. "We believe that people should have the power. We think that power is derived from the people, and so rather than the power being distributed and the wealth being distributed amongst the top echelons of society, it should be that the people should have the power."

Watch David Robbins discuss 'We Fight Back' protest in Richmond

Party for Socialism and Liberation organizer David Robbins on 'We Fight Back' protest in Richmond

Robbins said the country needed to do more to help "working, everyday" people.

"The results of the election show that so many people are just disengaged at this point," he said. "Trump is not anything special. He might be on the outside, very brash and harsh and all these different things. We stand against Trump, but it is just another day in the empire."

He and other organizers encouraged the public to join the cause to help make their voices heard.

"We can defeat the Trump program, not by following the Democratic Party establishment, but by building a massive movement against the ruling class and the political system that gives everything to billionaires while impoverishing an ever larger section of the population," organizer Gray Porter said in a statement.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube