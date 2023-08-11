'We Care' festival continuing annual fellowship for Northside community

RICHMOND, Va. -- The "We Care" festival is returning to Richmond this year, and will continue to bring the community together with wellness, education, and community awareness.

Anthony Allen is known around Richmond as Coach Anthony - he has been a fixture at Hotchkiss Field Community Center for nearly four decades.

"It gives kids the chance to come together," Allen said.

The center offers programs for the young and the young at heart, like basketball, pickleball, and soon a skating rink. He has also supported the We Care Festival from its inception.

"Craig and his group came to me some years ago when we first started doing it," Allen said. "We've got vendors giving out good information a lot of this stuff is it's just stuff that's out there that people don't know about."

Craig Watson, of Fifth Street Baptist Church, is the founder and coordinator of the festival.

"'We Care' stands for wellness, education, community awareness, and resident empowerment. Ultimately it's about showing the community right here in Northside how much we care," Watson said.

It started as Highland Park Community Festival and was revamped 17 years ago to support the Northside community. Now, 9 Northside churches are joining Fifth Street Baptist Church along with community partners to embrace the community on August 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hotchkiss Field on Brooklyn Park Boulevard.

"We're giving away over 500 book bags with school supplies, we're gonna have live entertainment hosted by comedian Antoine Scott. We're gonna have a band, the Bad Crew Band, performing live," Watson said.

Wellness and education vendors, the Richmond Police Department, a kid's zone, and a special moment are all also expected to be at the festival.

"We have our prayer, and this is where all the pastors come together, and we do a prayer for the community for the kids going back to school and then we just have fun,"

There will also be food giveaways, free haircuts, and employment opportunities. The event provides a safe and fun space with opportunities to connect, one reason why this festival is so important to the Northside.

"And so that's the whole goal, is to let people know that we're still here as a church, as a community and we're ready to love on anyone and everyone," Watson said.

The We Care Festival is Saturday, and will start at 11 a.m. at Hotchkiss Field.

