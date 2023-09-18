"We are a part of Richmond." Egyptian Festival returns for 4th year

RICHMOND, Va. -- For a fourth year Richmond residents were treated to authentic sights, sounds, and tastes of Egyptian food and culture.

The event is held at the Coptic Orthodox church in Henrico County and participants could enjoy henna tattoos, face painting, and authentic music.

Organizers say that the event is important to them as a way to show their presence within Central Virginia.

"We want to tell the people, we are a part of Richmond. We've been here some of us for 40... 50 years. And I myself have been here for 23 years. And I want to tell the people we are here we are part of the community," proclaimed Fahiem Fahiem one of the event's organizers.

The event ran through Sunday.

