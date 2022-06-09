Video shows gunmen open fire on crashed Petersburg car

PETERSBURG, Va. — Wayne Tucker Jr., 23, was shot and killed on West Washington Street in Petersburg early Thursday morning.

Tucker crashed his car into a telephone pole at about 12:54 a.m.

Moments after the crash, video from the scene showed gunmen opening fire on the car.

WTVR

Police said they are still investigating the shooting, working to determine who was responsible and why it happened.

“The young people, they don’t care what they are hitting, when they fire, they just shoot with no regard to what’s behind them," a Petersburg business owner, whose business was damaged by gunshots, said. “I’ve probably counted, right now, at least 20 [spent bullets] that I can see.”

Bullets also pierced several vehicles in the area.

“Anyone could get hit. They’re trying to go after one person and any innocent person out there traveling the roadway, could become a victim," Petersburg Deputy Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss said.

During the CBS 6 Crime 360 coverage on Wednesday, Chambliss said he was worried about his community.

"Our guys are working around the clock. They're tired, we're tired. I'm tired of coming out and seeing dead bodies on the street. I'm tired of seeing parents crying because their child has been killed. Someone crying because they lost a loved one. I'm tired of seeing that hurt in those families' faces," Chambliss said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.