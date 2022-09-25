Missing man last seen at relative's apartment in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 36-year-old man last seen Saturday at a relative' home in Chesterfield County.

Officers said Wayne Marvin, of the 5700 block of Vinings Drive, was last seen at a relative's apartment in the 3100 block of Tanners Way around 8:30 a.m.

"Family members are concerned about his welfare due to his cognitive disabilities," police said.

Chesterfield Police Wayne Marvin

Police described Marvin as a Black male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, short black hair, black facial hair and a scar on the right side of his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, ripped blue jeans and black shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information about Marvin's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

