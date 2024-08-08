Petersburg announces interim Fire Chief

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The former Colonial Heights fire chief will now serve as interim chief of Petersburg Fire Department, the city announced Thursday.

Wayne Hoover, who started his firefighting career in Petersburg 35 years ago, was also an elected official on the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors.

“I am excited to join the dedicated team of firefighters and emergency service providers in Petersburg,” Hoover said. “The city is positioned for significant economic and residential growth. Together, we will work towards building a premier fire, rescue, and emergency management department.”

Hoover's role as a chief will go into effect on August 26.

