Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Petersburg announces interim Fire Chief

Petersburg Fire Department
WTVR
Petersburg Fire Department
Posted
and last updated

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The former Colonial Heights fire chief will now serve as interim chief of Petersburg Fire Department, the city announced Thursday.

Wayne Hoover, who started his firefighting career in Petersburg 35 years ago, was also an elected official on the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors.

“I am excited to join the dedicated team of firefighters and emergency service providers in Petersburg,” Hoover said. “The city is positioned for significant economic and residential growth. Together, we will work towards building a premier fire, rescue, and emergency management department.”

Hoover's role as a chief will go into effect on August 26.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone