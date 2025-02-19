Wayne Covil spent his snow day in the Tri-Cities to see how businesses handled winter weather

PETERSBURG, Va. — Snow accumulation began to affect the roads and businesses in the Tri-Cities area by Wednesday afternoon as a winter weather system moved through the region.

By 1 p.m., the boulevard in Colonial Heights and the Martin Luther King Bridge were covered in snow. Earlier that morning, Lino Covello made the decision to open his restaurant in Colonial Heights despite the forecast.

"I called my staff. They're all coming in. So I was like, let's see what happens. If it gets worse this evening, we'll close early, but right now we're here," Covello said.

In Petersburg, city crews worked to prepare for the snow by spreading salt at the courthouse, making it easier to shovel later on. Despite the challenging weather, the historic Dixie Restaurant, which has a tradition of staying open during snowfalls for more than 100 years, also welcomed customers.

As businesses in the Tri-Cities adapt to the winter weather, community members are urged to stay safe and cautious on the roads.



