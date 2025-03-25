Watch Now
CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil honored as 1 of 10 'Men of Distinction' in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil was recognized with an honor in Petersburg on Sunday.

More than 400 people attended the Delta Community Service Foundation's event, "Honoring Men of Distinction - Past, Present and Future."

Wayne was one of 10 men chosen to be presented an award for all of his dedication to the community.

"I am truly humbled and thankful," he said. "To be on this remarkable list of men is an honor I will never forget."

Congratulations, Wayne!

