WayGone Brewery opens for business in Henrico County as region's 46th brewery

waygone-brewery-Cropped.jpg
BizSense
Posted at 6:22 AM, Nov 09, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The region’s 46th brewery and first in western Henrico has opened its door.

WayGone Brewery debuted last week at 10612 Patterson Ave. in the Canterbury Shopping Center.

Behind the brewery are married couples Tim and Nancy Powell, and Richard and Nicole Myers.

Though it’s been open for less than a week, WayGone’s roots date to 2015 when Tim and Richard met as neighbors on the nearby Goneway Drive, the street that would later inspire the brewery’s name.

Myers and Powell connected at a neighborhood dinner and quickly fell into homebrewing together.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

