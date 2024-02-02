Watch Now
Bankrupt Richmond-based mover WayForth eyes exit from Chapter 11

BizSense
Posted at 6:20 AM, Feb 02, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- After winding down its out-of-town operations and ducking into bankruptcy last summer, WayForth’s CEO says the Richmond-based moving company is now moving in the right direction.

The once fast-growing firm that caters to seniors and formerly had a multistate presence is now operating solely in central Virginia about five months after it moved to downsize and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

CEO Craig Shealy said in a recent interview with BizSense that WayForth has pared back operations to the greater Richmond region to build a new foundation for the company as it looks toward a new year as a leaner operation coming out of its bankruptcy restructuring.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
