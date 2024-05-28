Watch Now
Waukeshaw Development bringing 400 more apartments to Olde Towne Petersburg

BizSense
Posted at 6:53 AM, May 28, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dave McCormack continues to bet big on Petersburg.

His longtime firm, Waukeshaw Development, is working on a slate of new projects that’ll bring nearly 400 apartments and new commercial space to the city’s Olde Towne area.

At 600 W. Wythe St. and 221 Bollingbrook St., Waukeshaw is planning conversion projects that’ll see the two warehouses turned into 295 and 82 apartments, respectively.

The company also is renovating a long-vacant building at 416 Third St. into 10,000 square feet of commercial space that will face Trapezium Brewing Co., which Waukeshaw also owns and operates.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

