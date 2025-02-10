Preparations underway at Richmond water treatment plant ahead of winter storm, city says

RICHMOND, Va. — Preparations are underway at the City of Richmond’s water treatment plant ahead of a winter storm expected Tuesday, per a city spokesperson.

The spokesperson said several enhancements have been made to the plant since January, when a winter storm-related power outage set a cascade of events in motion leading to the regional water crisis.

Those enhancements include added resiliency to primary and secondary system power sources, as well as a review of emergency procedures.

They added that staffing across multiple departments is scheduled throughout the storm, and that the plant has conducted inspection checks for all equipment, fuel, chemicals, and systems.

Additionally, they said the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) will be in contact with Dominion Energy to ensure restoration of power if an outage were to occur.

Other DPU preparation activities include monitoring systems, prioritizing water and gas leak repairs and other utility emergencies, preparing stormwater maintenance staff to assist with snow removal, and readying vehicles and equipment, the spokesperson shared.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube