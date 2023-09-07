Watch Now
Water rescue underway in Chesterfield after swimmer fails to resurface

A water rescue is underway in Chesterfield after a swimmer failed to resurface near the Dutch Gap on the James River.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 16:06:27-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A water rescue is underway in Chesterfield after a swimmer failed to resurface near Dutch Gap on the James River.

Chesterfield Fire Captain Joe Harvey says the swimmer was out on the water with four other people when they jumped into the river from a boat.

Rescue crews are currently using sonar to find the missing swimmer's location.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

