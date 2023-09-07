CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A water rescue is underway in Chesterfield after a swimmer failed to resurface near Dutch Gap on the James River.

Chesterfield Fire Captain Joe Harvey says the swimmer was out on the water with four other people when they jumped into the river from a boat.

Water rescue underway in Chesterfield after swimmer fails to resurface

Rescue crews are currently using sonar to find the missing swimmer's location.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

