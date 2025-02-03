Watch Now
Richmond pauses applications for water crisis recovery fund

Richmond residents can now apply for financial assistance through a fund established to support those impacted by the water outage earlier this month.
RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond has paused the application process for its water crisis recovery fund, which has received over 2,200 applications since it opened on Friday.

The City of Richmond and its partner organizations related to the fund are currently reviewing applications in the order they were received, the city shared in a press release Monday morning. There are about $650,000 in recovery funds currently available, and qualifying residents may be eligible for up to $2,500 in recovery funding for things like rent or healthcare expenses related to the water crisis.

The city says applicants should be contacted in approximately 10-15 business days.

Individuals and businesses can contribute to the fund by donating through the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg.

