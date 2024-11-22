Damaged water main impacts Hull Street and Route 288 traffic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A damaged water main has closed lanes along westbound Route 360 (Hull Street) near the Route 288 ramp in Chesterfield County. The Route 288 exit ramp to westbound Route 360 is also closed.

"Repairs are in progress and may continue through Saturday, November 23," a VDOT spokesperson said. "Motorists are advised to follow detour signage and plan for their commute."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok