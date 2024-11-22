Watch Now
Damaged water main impacts Hull Street and Route 288 traffic

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 22, 2024
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A damaged water main has closed lanes along westbound Route 360 (Hull Street) near the Route 288 ramp in Chesterfield County. The Route 288 exit ramp to westbound Route 360 is also closed.

"Repairs are in progress and may continue through Saturday, November 23," a VDOT spokesperson said. "Motorists are advised to follow detour signage and plan for their commute."

