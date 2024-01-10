Water main break impacting West Broad Street traffic in western Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A water main break near Short Pump is expected to impact rush hour traffic on Wednesday evening.

The break was reported at the intersection of West Broad Street and Old Sadler Road, near the Short Pump Interstate 64 interchange and CarMax.

WTVR

"One lane of westbound West Broad Street is closed from Sadler Road to Interstate 64; but it is anticipated additional lanes may be closed," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Consider an alternative means of travel such as Three Chopt Road or Interstate 64 to avoid this area."

It could take Henrico Public Utilities "several hours" to address the issue, police said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.