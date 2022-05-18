Water main break closes Hungary Road in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All westbound lanes of Hungary Road near Laurel Pine Drive are shut down as crews respond to a water main break.

Henrico County Police said one eastbound lane is also closed. It's expected to impact traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell.

Henrico Public Utilities is assessing the situation, but until then use an alternate route.

