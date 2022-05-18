Watch
Water main break closes Hungary Road in Henrico

Posted at 6:49 AM, May 18, 2022
2022-05-18 06:54:17-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All westbound lanes of Hungary Road near Laurel Pine Drive are shut down as crews respond to a water main break.

Henrico County Police said one eastbound lane is also closed. It's expected to impact traffic in the area of Hungary Road between Woodman Road and Purcell.

Henrico Public Utilities is assessing the situation, but until then use an alternate route.

