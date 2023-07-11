Henrico crews work to repair a water main break on Parham Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Crews worked to repair a water main break on East Parham Road near the Henrico County Government Center Monday night into Tuesday.

Traffic is being detoured from the eastbound lanes at Hungary Springs Road.

Originally, the Henrico County Department of Public Utilities (DPU) estimated the repairs to be completed by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, but now they are expecting to be done by noon.

DPU said there are some impacts to service in the area, including at a nearby dialysis center.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.