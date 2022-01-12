Watch
Drivers asked to avoid part of Broad Street due to water main break

Henrico Police
Henrico Water Main Break bethelem .jpg
Posted at 6:11 AM, Jan 12, 2022
HENRICO, Va. — Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Broad Street and Bethlehem Road Wednesday as crews work to repair a water main break that has resulted in an icy roadway.

The water main break happened on Tuesday, but Henrico Police said the issue is still being worked on — leaving only one lane open on Broad and part of Bethlehem Road closed.

Crews are also working to sand and salt the roadway to counteract the ice that is forming from all of the water, according to police.

This story will be updated as conditions change.

