Drivers asked to avoid part of Broad Street due to water main break

HENRICO, Va. — Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Broad Street and Bethlehem Road Wednesday as crews work to repair a water main break that has resulted in an icy roadway.

The water main break happened on Tuesday, but Henrico Police said the issue is still being worked on — leaving only one lane open on Broad and part of Bethlehem Road closed.

Crews are also working to sand and salt the roadway to counteract the ice that is forming from all of the water, according to police.

Traffic Advisory: Due to a water main break at the intersection of W. Broad Street and Bethlehem Road, drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and/or use extreme caution due to freezing temperatures and crews working in the area. @VaDOTRVA #Henrico #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/zEWio3y4YA — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 11, 2022

This story will be updated as conditions change.

