Virginia man arrested for inappropriately touching children at Water Country USA

YORK COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia man was arrested and charged with inappropriately touching children at Water Country USA theme park in York County, Virginia.

"The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that an unknown male had assaulted (inappropriately touched) three juvenile females and one adult female in the wave pool area of Water Country," York County Sheriff's Office wrote about the June 10 incident. "The Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation, and working with the security staff at Water Country, a suspect was able to be identified."

Ziaulhaq Faqiri, 29, of Newport News, was arrested on June 13. He was charged with three counts of Sexual Battery (misdemeanors) and one count of Aggravated Sexual Battery (felony).

