Watch the Solar Eclipse live

RICHMOND, Va. -- A total solar eclipse is crossing North America today. It will slice a diagonal line from the southwest to the northeast, briefly plunging communities in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada along the track into darkness.

It promised to be North America’s biggest eclipse crowd ever, thanks to the densely populated path and the lure of more than four minutes of midday darkness in Texas and other choice spots. Almost everyone in North America was guaranteed at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting. The show got underway in the Pacific shortly before noon EDT with totality expected to sweep North America over the next few hours.

