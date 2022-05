LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- There was a special guest at a Louisa school's end of the year awards ceremony Wednesday.

Capt. Dawn Wynn surprised her family during Moss-Nuckols Elementary School's awards ceremony after she just returned home from deployment.

Wynn's daughter graduated first grade and had no idea her mom was about to show up.

Wynn, has been a member of the U.S. Navy for 23 years, was deployed to Kuwait for the past year.

Thank you for your service, Capt. Wynn — and welcome home!