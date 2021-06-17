Watch
Watch deputies roll car off Virginia crash victim

Video provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 14:31:35-04

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office released body-worn camera video of a sergeant and a deputy rolling a crashed car off a victim who was pinned beneath.

The incident happened on June 3, 2021, on Zoar Road in Locust Grove.

"Upon arrival, Sgt. John Berry and Deputy Jacob Ganoe were faced with an overturned vehicle with a person trapped under the car," an Orange County Sheriff's spokesperson said. "With the person pleading for help, Sgt Berry and Dep. Ganoe were able to roll the car off of him. EMS arrived shortly thereafter and transported the victim to the hospital."

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

