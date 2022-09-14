Watch Now
Watch the Crime Insider Reopen the Case Documentary

Crime Insider Jon Burkett and Reopen the Case Foundation take a deeper look into a some of the cold cases that have haunted Central Virginia for years.
Posted at 5:03 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 17:03:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider Jon Burkett and Reopen the Case Foundation are taking a deeper look into several cases that have haunted Central Virginia for years.

Burkett reopens the case of Vinny Ferraiolo. The beloved Thomas Dale science teacher was found hanging in his exotic pet store in 2014.

Additionally, Burkett goes inside the Church Hill home where Keeshae Jacobs was last seen nearly six years ago. Learn the disturbing details about the brutal attack of another woman in that same house.

Watch The Crime Insider Reopen the Case Documentary in the video player above

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of these important local stories. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

