Watch the Commonwealth's Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 will once again broadcast the Virginia War Memorial's Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony this Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

This is the 66th consecutive year that the Virginia War Memorial has conducted the ceremony, which will be held outdoors in the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater on the Memorial grounds, to pay tribute to all American service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice serving in our Armed Forces.

The keynote speaker for this year's Memorial Day Ceremony will be Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears while Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Music will be provided by the US Navy Fleet Forces Command Band and there will be a special tribute to members of Gold Star Families.

The ceremony will be broadcast on WTVR CBS 6 and be livestreamed and feature both live and pre-recorded content, including the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day message from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Veteran service organizations and other groups are invited to participate in the laying of memorial wreaths in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory – 20th Century.

Additionally, the Virginia War Memorial will be open extended hours from 9 a.m. to sunset on Memorial Day.