HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- CBS 6 Storm Chaser Andrew Smith confirmed a tornado touchdown in Hanover County, Virginia at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Portions of Central Virginia experienced severe weather on Friday night.

Smith was able to capture a video of the tornado touchdown in Hanover County just after 6:30 p.m.

