COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Birthday wishes came true for Gregory Harrison.

Harrison turned 13 years old over the weekend.

He also played in a basketball game.

With the game coming to an end and his team down by a point, the ball ended up in the birthday boy's hands.

Harrison took two dribbles away from the basket, turned, and launched a one-handed hook shot over the outstretched hand of a defender.

Unbelievably, the ball found the bottom of the net.

Gregory's teammates mobbed the birthday boy.