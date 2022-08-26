Watch Now
Washington Commanders hold meet and greet with fans in Richmond

Posted at 6:54 PM, Aug 26, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. – Members of the Washington Commanders football team visited Richmond and held a meet and greet with fans Friday afternoon in Scott's Addition.

Some of the players also teamed up with area Richmond students for a girls flag football game at Armstrong High School.

The teams are made up of 40 high school and middle school girls split evenly into two teams, White vs. Burgundy.

The event is part of the first-ever Nike Kick-Of Classic, which is a partnership between Nike and the NFL.

The year-round effort's goal is to celebrate youth and high school football through NFL flag and tackle leagues, camps and other initiatives.

