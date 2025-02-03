Washington Commanders name is not changing

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris said Monday the team name is not changing.

Harris said the name is here to stay after inheriting it when he and his group bought the team from longtime owner Dan Snyder in 2023. Harris said the name has come to mean something after rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to the NFC championship game.

“I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff, so, we’re going with that,” Harris said.

Harris, who grew up as a Washington football fan, had previously said upon taking over that the team would not be going back to its old name that Snyder dropped in 2020.

What do you think of the team's name? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok