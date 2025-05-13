Washington Commanders tackle mental health with area teens

WASHINGTON — In an effort to tackle one of the most pressing issues facing today’s youth, the Washington Commanders hosted a powerful and uplifting Mental Health Awareness event for 50 students from Columbia Heights Education Campus in Washington D.C.

The morning event, presented in partnership with EVERFI, focused on equipping students with the tools, language, and confidence to prioritize their mental well-being. CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels, who is also the in-game host for the Commanders, served as moderator and emcee.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health,” GeNienne shared with the students. “And by being here today, you’ve already taken a huge step toward owning your wellness.”

The students, who had already completed EVERFI’s Understanding Mental Wellness digital curriculum, were invited to engage in a live panel discussion featuring three dynamic guest speakers: Marcus Smith, a former Washington Commander and mental health advocate, Dr. Herbert Harmon, a physician with Vituity and emotional wellness expert and Rawle Andrews Jr., Senior Counsel for the American Psychiatric Association Foundation.

Together, the panel addressed topics like anxiety, emotional resilience, the power of speaking up, and how social media impacts self-esteem and mental health. Students shared personal insights, asked thought-provoking questions, and participated in honest dialogue around the challenges teens face in today’s world.

According to the CDC, more than 40% of high school students have reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in recent years—numbers that signal the urgent need for support programs.

The tone at Monday's event was anything but somber. From laughter to heartfelt exchanges, the room was filled with connection, encouragement, and hope.

The event concluded with a call-and-response affirmation led by GeNenne: "I am strong. I am resilient. I take care of my mind.”

