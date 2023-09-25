Was Richmond's Elliot Capella able to 'Survive the Raft'?

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man that appeared on a Discovery Channel reality competition was able to answer the call to 'Survive the Raft.'

Elliot Capella was a contestant on the inaugural season of "Survive the Raft."

The show featured nine diverse contestants who set sail for 21 days to test whether they can survive tough conditions and earn their share of prize money.

Capella was one of eight contestants to make it all the way to the finale and was voted the cast's favorite player. In all the crew earned $223,000 which will be splitting the reward money.

And he wasn't the only Virginian to survive the series. Russell Ellis from Stafford also made it through the show.

