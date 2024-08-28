Man killed riding tricycle on Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico man was killed while riding a tricycle near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Hart Street on Tuesday night, according to Henrico Police.

Police identified the man as 56-year-old Warren Wilson Davis II.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the cyclist was traveling east on Nine Mile Road when a pickup truck, traveling the same direction, collided with the cyclist. Officers on scene located the adult male cyclist and attempted to render life saving measures," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote. "The cyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash."

Police said they were still investigating the cause of the crash and alcohol might be a contributing factor.

"The driver of the pick-up truck remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators," police said.

