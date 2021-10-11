60-year-old killed at Virginia gathering; man faces first-degree murder charge

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A man has been arrested after a 60-year-old man was killed at a gathering in Caroline County Sunday evening, according to investigators.

Deputies were called just before 6:25 p.m. to the 7000 block of Macedonia Road in Woodford, Major Scott Moser with the Caroline County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said 30-year-old Calvin Reynolds, of Spotsylvania, got into an altercation with 60-year-old Warren Baker, of Stafford.

Deputies said Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reynolds was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

As of 10:30 p.m., Moser said deputies remained on the scene of the "active homicide investigation."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.