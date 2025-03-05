Watch Now
Severe storms flood some Virginia roads

Chesterfield Fire and EMS
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Heavy rain on Wednesday in Virginia temporarily flooded some roads, including Ware Bottom Spring Road in Chesterfield County.

"Everyone was able to get out of this car safely before our firefighters arrived on scene," a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson said in a social media post that that a partially submerged car. "Please use caution if you are out on the roads this evening."

