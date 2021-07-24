Police ID Virginia men killed in crash with dump truck

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of two men killed in a crash involving a dump truck in rural Westmoreland County Friday evening.

Troopers were called to the Route 3 at the intersection of Route 612 just before 5:55 p.m.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2019 Chevrolet sedan was making a left turn from Route 612 onto eastbound Route 3 when it was struck by a westbound dump truck," Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

The driver of the sedan, 68-year-old Wardell Carter of Lancaster, died of his injuries at the crash scene, Davenport said.

Additionally, troopers said a front seat passenger, 68-year-old Mozell Carter of Lively, was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers said both men were wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the dump truck, who was the only person in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, according to troopers.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Davenport said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.