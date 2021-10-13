Ward Tefft to sell Chop Suey Books; WonTon the cat will stay
Chop Suey Books<br/>
Chop Suey Books owner Ward Tefft, with store mascot WonTon, plans to sell the Carytown bookstore he started about 20 years ago to two longtime customers.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Oct 13, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The next chapter for a well-established Carytown bookstore will be written by new owners. Chop Suey Books owner Ward Tefft plans to sell the bookstore to longtime customers Berkley and Chris McDaniel in a deal expected to close Friday. Terms weren’t disclosed. WonTon, the store’s feline mascot, will stick around. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
