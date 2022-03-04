Man killed in Virginia hang-glider crash

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. -- A Maryland man was killed in a hang-glider crash Thursday in Shenandoah County, Virginia.

Ward F. Odenwald, 71, of Woodbine, Md., died when a hang-glider he was piloting lost control and hit a tree, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was reported Thursday, March 3, at 3:07 p.m. near Woodstock Tower Road and Burnshire Lane.

"No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash," state police said. "The FAA was notified of the crash [and] the crash remains under investigation."

