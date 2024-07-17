Wanted suspect Chazz Gordon found dead in Powhatan woods, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Nearly a week after the suspect wanted by deputies ran into the woods in rural Powhatan County, the 36-year-old man's body was discovered in the same acreage where he was last seen, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

While the remains had not yet been positively identified as of Wednesday afternoon, they are presumed to belong to Chazz Gordon, those sources said.

Powhatan authorities said Gordon was wanted for numerous alleged crimes including malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and brandishing a firearm. But specific details of those incidents have not been released.

Deputies said Gordon had a gun when he ran into the woods to avoid arrest.

A shelter in place was issued last Thursday after the 36-year-old ran from law enforcement that afternoon following a Powhatan County traffic stop near Cartersville and Bell Roads.

Neighbors were later warned to "remain aware of their surroundings," according to a social media postfrom the Powhatan Sheriff's Office.

As of Wednesday morning, deputies said Gordon remained at large and that the investigation was ongoing, deputies said.

Gordon had an extensive criminal history with more than two dozen charges, according to court records.

WATCH: Powhatan suspect had extensive criminal past, prison time suspended on road rage shooting charges

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.