Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Here's why you haven't seen Walter the Weather Dog with Zach Daniel on CBS 6

Posted at 4:57 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 16:57:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- For years, Walter the Weather Dog has been a fixture in the Backyard Weather Center while meteorologist Zach Daniel shares his evening weather forecasts.

But viewers have noticed Walter's recent absence.

Zach provided an update about his best friend.

"Many of you have asked where he has been," Zach wrote in an Instagram post. "We had a cyst/growth removed from his head. It’s a big incision that will take some time to heal. The doctor is sending the specimen to pathology to make sure all is OK. The big man will be on chill duty through Memorial Day weekend. 🙏"

Click here to email get-well wishes to Walter!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone