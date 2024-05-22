Here's why you haven't seen Walter the Weather Dog with Zach Daniel on CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. -- For years, Walter the Weather Dog has been a fixture in the Backyard Weather Center while meteorologist Zach Daniel shares his evening weather forecasts.

But viewers have noticed Walter's recent absence.

Zach provided an update about his best friend.

"Many of you have asked where he has been," Zach wrote in an Instagram post. "We had a cyst/growth removed from his head. It’s a big incision that will take some time to heal. The doctor is sending the specimen to pathology to make sure all is OK. The big man will be on chill duty through Memorial Day weekend. 🙏"

Click here to email get-well wishes to Walter!