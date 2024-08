RICHMOND, Va. -A vacant Arts District building is set to get new life thanks in part to one of the city’s busier architects, who’s once again donning his developer cap.

Walter Parks is leading a group that’s preparing to renovate 2-4 E. Broad St. into over a dozen apartments, plus commercial space. The three-story building faces the corner of Broad and Foushee streets and is currently unoccupied.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.