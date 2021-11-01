Police ID driver killed when his truck slid into a Chesterfield creek

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the driver who was killed after his pickup slid across a grassy area of the shoulder and down an embankment into a swampy creek Friday morning in Chesterfield County. Walter S. Norman Jr., 71, of Dinwiddie, had pulled off the 13900 block of Allied Road around 11:50 a.m., according to Chesterfield Police.

"Because of the wet conditions, the vehicle slid down an embankment and into a body of water," police said.

While a passenger in the truck was able to escape, officers said Norman was not.

"The driver was pulled from the vehicle by Chesterfield County Fire & EMS personnel and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead," police said.

Officers said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

