Richmond man killed in I-95 crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police identified the driver killed in a January 1, 2022, crash on Interstate 95 as 58-year-old Walter C. Mortensen of Richmond, Virginia.

The crash was reported near the Belvidere Street exit at about 8:34 a.m. that Saturday.

"[Mortensen was driving] a 2016 Dodge Challenger traveling north in the left lane when it hit a patch of standing water, lost control, ran off the right side of the road, and struck a light pole," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "[Mortensen] was transported to VCU Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle."

The crash remained under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.