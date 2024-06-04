Walter the Weather Dog is back at work after his biopsy comes back negative

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a couple of weeks of rest and recuperation following a medical procedure, Walter the Weather Dog was back at work on Monday.

"He is back and he's vocal," Walter's partner in the backyard weather center Zach Daniel shared during the evening news. "He still has a shaved down head a little bit and he still has his stitches in. He gets stitches out tomorrow. But his energy is back and the biopsy report came back negative so everything is good with this guy."

Zach announced Walter's medical situation back on May 21. Since then, numerous emails have come into the station wishing Walter a speedy recovery. Thank you for doing that!

