Police ID man found dead on South Richmond street

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified the man killed early Saturday morning on Broad Rock Boulevard as Walter Anariva Ramos.

Anariva Ramos, 26, of Richmond, was found dead at about 12:41 a.m. near the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and East Belt Boulevard.

Police said it appeared Anariva Ramos died from a gunshot wound, but the Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

No additional suspect information nor details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. Hartley at 804-646-4314 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.