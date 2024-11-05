73-year-old on 3-wheeled moped dies after crash on Halloween in Henrico, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 73-year-old man on a 3-wheeled moped has died following a wreck on Halloween in Henrico County, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the intersection of Dill Road and Vawter Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a crash between a sedan and a 3-wheeled moped, Lt. David Turner with Henrico Police said.



"The preliminary investigation indicates both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Dill Road when the sedan hit the rear end of the moped," Turner wrote. "Speed does not appear to be a factor in this crash."

Police said the driver of the moped, 73-year-old Walter Allen Miller of Henrico, was taken to an area hospital for what were considered non-life-threatening injuries. However, police said Miller died of his injuries

on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact Crash Team Investigator Officer L. C. Jones at 804-501-5000. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

