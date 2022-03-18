Police investigating homicide at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are at a Richmond apartment complex performing a death investigation.

The shooting happened on Richmond's Southside on Friday afternoon. Crime Insider sources say that the shooting is a homicide.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard just after 3:05 p.m.

Police found a man and have crime scene tape up blocking one building. Inside the tape is a car with the doors open.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.