Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigating homicide at Richmond apartment complex

Police investigating homicide at Richmond apartment complex
WTVR
Police investigating homicide at Richmond apartment complex
Posted at 5:03 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 17:03:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are at a Richmond apartment complex performing a death investigation.

The shooting happened on Richmond's Southside on Friday afternoon. Crime Insider sources say that the shooting is a homicide.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard just after 3:05 p.m.

Police found a man and have crime scene tape up blocking one building. Inside the tape is a car with the doors open.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone