Richmond man charged in connection to Walmsley Boulevard hit-and-run

Posted at 11:33 AM, Oct 26, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- A 33-year-old Richmond man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that happened earlier this month on Walmsley Boulevard.

Richmond Police said they've charged Austin Snipes with felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.

The incident happened on Oct. 15 in the 3600 block of Walmsley Boulevard. Officers responded around 5 p.m. and found a man who said he was hit by a car traveling east, but the car didn't stop.

Police said they were able to identify Snipes as the alleged driver thanks to information from the community.

Anyone with further information can call Hit and Run Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Mugshot of Austin Snipes

