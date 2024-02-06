Victim named in deadly stabbing on Richmond southside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police have now identified the man they say was stabbed on Richmond's southside earlier this month.

Police say the victim is 23 year-old Augusto Avalos of Richmond.

Detectives say that officers were first called to the scene in the 3000 block of Walmsley Boulevard on February 3 at around 11:25 p.m. Once there police say they found Avalos inside of the residence unresponsive. Officers say Augusto had, "sustained a stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene," according to a release.

The medical examiner has still not determined an official cause of death. And no suspect information was provided.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

