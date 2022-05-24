Walmart bringing drone delivery service to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Walmart is expanding their drone delivery service into the city of Richmond this year.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., qualifying customers will be able to order from tens of thousands of eligible items for delivery by air in as little as 30 minutes. The total weight of delivery is up to 10 lbs., and the delivery fee is $3.99.

Participating stores will house a DroneUp delivery hub and a team of certified pilots, operating within FAA guidelines, to safely manage flight operations for deliveries.

Once a customer places an order, the item is fulfilled from the store, packaged, loaded into the drone and delivered right to their yard using a cable that gently lowers the package, said Walmart.

Virginia is one of six states that will be included in Walmart and DroneUp's expansion this year. The company did not say exactly when this service will be available.

